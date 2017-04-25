Disney announces date for Frozen 2 to hit theaters

It was one of Disney’s biggest hits ever and apparently the entertainment giant isn’t going to ‘Let it Go.’

On Tuesday, Disney announced on social media that the mega-hit will have a sequel. That’s the good news for Frozen fans. The bad news – you’ll have to wait more than two years for it to come out.

The sequel to Frozen will hit theaters on November 27, 2019.

Frozen 2 is coming to theaters November 27, 2019! pic.twitter.com/iW4JR2RSfm — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 25, 2017

Actor Josh Gad, who played snowman Olaf in the movie, also joined in on the announcement on Twitter.

According to Internet Movie Database, Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, who directed the original, and Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, who starred in the film, will return for the sequel.

The original earned more than $1.2B at the box office.

