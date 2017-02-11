Disney raises park prices about $5

Company officials said Saturday that single-day ticket prices are either staying the same, or are increasing no more than $5 under the new price structure for its Florida theme parks, according to WKMG . Getty photo

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World is increasing single-day tickets at certain times of the year and setting expiration dates on tickets in hopes of preventing overcrowding during its parks' busiest times.

Company officials said Saturday that single-day ticket prices are either staying the same, or are increasing no more than $5 under the new price structure for its Florida theme parks, according to WKMG.

Starting Sunday, "value" days for Magic Kingdom will cost $107 for adults and $101 for children. That represents a $2 increase from the previous prices.

During the "regular" times, park visitors will pay $5 more, with prices jumping from $115 for adults to $109 for children. The "peak" prices will remain the same at $124 for adults and $118 for children.

Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler confirmed the changes in Disney's ticket prices.

“Our pricing provides guests a range of options that allow us to better manage demand to maximize the guest experience and is reflective of the distinctly Disney offerings at all of our parks,” Wahler said.

Wahler also gave the following information on additional changes:

Expiration dates have been added to all tickets. Guests can exchange expired tickets for a credit toward a new purchase of equal or greater value. Expiration dates will vary based on date of purchase. Previously, only Disney's 1-day and Florida resident tickets had expiration dates.

Guests will save $20 on 3-Day to 10-Day Magic Your Way tickets when purchased in advance online, by phone or mobile app.

Annual Pass prices are also increasing between $10-$30, with the Silver Pass now priced at $419, the Gold Pass at $559 and the Platinum Pass at $679, Disney said.

Disney is also eliminating the “water park fun and more” standalone option, which had combined admission to Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon with a golfing outing or a visit to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Disney officials said. Visitors can still get the combo with a park hopper ticket.

Preferred parking will also be adjusted from $35-$40.

