Distractions while driving last seconds but can be tragic

Sarasota police released video showing a distracted driver rear-ending another vehicle. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Sarasota police release a traffic video showing how a distracted driver rear ends a stopped car at a traffic light. Police say the driver told them “he didn’t see the car in front of him.”

There are things we all do while driving that distract us. While they seem minor at the time, each one takes adds up. We see just how long in an empty parking lot.

Once on the road, we like to listen to the radio or music but picking the right one takes are eyes of the road. So does looking down for something as simple as grabbing a drink of water.

Ladies, we’ve all done it: put our makeup on while driving. It’s crazy! Our eyes and attention are off the road as we try not to make a mess.

Don’t you hate it when your phone charger is out of reach? That move takes your body out from behind the wheel.

And finally, checking our phones to read a text or check Facebook.

Even if you’re stopped at a red light our hands are now off the wheel and our eyes off the road off of the traffic around us. Think about it---that behavior keeps you and me from getting out of the way of another distracted driver.

If you break it down: tuning in the radio took 6 seconds. Grabbing a drink, 5 seconds. Putting on mascara, 9 seconds. Reaching for your charger, 4 seconds. Reading your phone at a red light,120 seconds.

That adds up to 2 minutes and 24 seconds.

