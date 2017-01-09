Diver dies within Hernando underwater cave system

Diver Charles Odom passed away Sunday at the "Eagles Nest" cave system. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times file photo and Facebook)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- A world-renowned underwater cave system called the "Eagles Nest" was again the site of a deadly accident on Sunday, our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Denise Moloney said that diver Charles Odom was dead at the scene of the remote sinkhole located in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area when first responders arrived.

The cave system, also known as Lost Sink, has been the final dive site for at least 10 visitors since 1981, the Times said. Two experienced divers from Ft. Lauderdale were found dead in October when they did not resurface.

The latest victim, Odom, was exploring the system with three other divers Sunday morning around 10 a.m. the Sheriff's Office told the Times. Odom apparently lost consciousness at a depth of 100 feet and went limp, but it is unknown whether he had a medical emergency or suffered an equipment failure.

An autopsy will be performed on Odom as well as an inspection of Odom's equipment, the Sheriff's Office said.

To read the entire report from the Times: click here.

