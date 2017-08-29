ST. PETERSBURG - Kombucha has quickly become a favorite drink amongst health conscious individuals. The fermented tea is packed with probiotics, antioxidants and B-Vitamins. Sales of the beverage are expected to reach $1.8 billion dollars by 2020, but why shell out $3 or $4 a bottle when you can brew it at home.
Tea, sugar and a kombucha starter, known as SCOBY, is all you need to get started.
If you’re interested in brewing your own kombucha, Joshua Rumschlag, the Co-Founder of Mother Kombucha, will be teaching a Kombucha Brewing Workshop on Wednesday, August 29th, at Bandit Coffee Co.
