St. Petersburg offers a D.I.Y. kombucha class

Mother Kombucha is located at 2708 25th St. North in St. Petersburg.

Sean Streicher, WTSP 6:07 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG - Kombucha has quickly become a favorite drink amongst health conscious individuals. The fermented tea is packed with probiotics, antioxidants and B-Vitamins. Sales of the beverage are expected to reach $1.8 billion dollars by 2020, but why shell out $3 or $4 a bottle when you can brew it at home.

Tea, sugar and a kombucha starter, known as SCOBY, is all you need to get started.

If you’re interested in brewing your own kombucha, Joshua Rumschlag, the Co-Founder of Mother Kombucha, will be teaching a Kombucha Brewing Workshop on Wednesday, August 29th, at Bandit Coffee Co.

