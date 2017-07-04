Do you know the couple getting engaged in this photo?

A memorable moment in a couple’s relationship was captured by a stranger. And now that stranger wants to make sure the couple has a photo capturing the moment.

Tom Gillan saw a man proposing to a woman on Madeira Beach Saturday night. He took a photo, but didn’t approach them. He posted it to social media, where others saw and shared the photo to try to find out who the couple is.

So now it’s up to you. Please help us identify the couple so that we can get this spectacular photo to them. Share it on Facebook and make it go viral!

