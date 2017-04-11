Doctor pulled from United flight still hospitalized

Dr. David Dao said he was the man shown in the now viral video being removed from Flight 3411 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The Elizabethtown man who was pulled from a Louisville-bound flight told WLKY he is recovering in a hospital.

Dr. David Dao said he was the man shown in the now viral video being removed from Flight 3411 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Sunday.

Click here to watch report

Dao, 69, said he’s recovering in a Chicago hospital. When asked what his injuries were, he said “everything" and that he was not doing well.

“The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao’s medical care and treatment,” the family's attorney Stephen Golan said.

Video taken by Jayse Anspach shows officials pulling Dao from his seat and dragging him down the aisle.

Click here to read more

WLKY