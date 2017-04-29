Doctor says he was racially profiled at TIA

Dr. Osman Ahmed says he was singled out because of his name and heritage. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

A Tampa doctor says he was racially profiled and detained recently at Tampa International Airport.

Dr. Osman "Ozzie" Ahmed says he was detained for about an hour Sunday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report.

Ahmed, who has been a citizen since 1991 and and approved "low-risk" traveler, says he was singled out because of his name and heritage.

"I have a Muslim name, and I was born in Egypt," Ahmed, 68, told The Times. "That was enough for them to start harassing me."

Customs and Border Protection officials said privacy rules prevent them from commenting on individual cases.

