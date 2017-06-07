Doctors believe tick bite led to two-year-old girl's death

A two-year-old Indiana girl likely died from a tick-borne illness.
The family of Kenley Ratliff started a GoFundMe page. Doctors she had Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, which is a bacterial infection.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, you have fever, headache, stomach pain, vomiting and muscle pain. Some also get a rash after a few days.
The medical examiner will autopsy Kenley to confirm she died from a tick bite.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs