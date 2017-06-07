WTSP
Doctors believe tick bite led to two-year-old girl's death

Kenley Ratliff's parents believe the little girl got Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a bacterial infection.

WTSP 6:37 PM. EDT June 07, 2017

A two-year-old Indiana girl likely died from a tick-borne illness.

The family of Kenley Ratliff started a GoFundMe page.   Doctors she had Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, which is a bacterial infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, you have fever, headache, stomach pain, vomiting and muscle pain.  Some also get a rash after a few days. 

The medical examiner will autopsy Kenley to confirm she died from a tick bite.
 

