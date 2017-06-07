Doctors believe tick bite led to two-year-old girl's death

A two-year-old Indiana girl likely died from a tick-borne illness.

The family of Kenley Ratliff started a GoFundMe page. Doctors she had Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, which is a bacterial infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, you have fever, headache, stomach pain, vomiting and muscle pain. Some also get a rash after a few days.



The medical examiner will autopsy Kenley to confirm she died from a tick bite.



