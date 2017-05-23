Dog that ran away from vet clinic is found

It's a happy ending for a lost dog and her family.

Blue Pearl Veterinary Partners says Shelby, a 4-year-old boxer who ran away from the clinic on Wednesday, has been found.

Shelby, who was undergoing cancer treatment, somehow escaped from her kennel, making her way through three doors at the Busch Boulevard facility.

Blue Pearl got a call around 4:30 p.m/ today from an employee at Tampa Bay Auto Land, 9900 N. Dale Mabry Blvd., saying she saw a dog hiding under a vehicle. She called someone who suggested the dog might be Shelvy.

The owners and the person who found her met at Blue Pearl on Tuesday, where Shelby was reunited with her family.

Shelby is being treated for a fracture on her left front leg and will remain at Blue Pearl overnight.

© 2017 WTSP-TV