Pit bulls that attacked people in St. Pete to be euthanized

Three pit bulls that attacked two people in St. Petersburg after jumping out a window have been declared dangerous and will be euthanized, animal control officials said.

According to Pinellas County Animal Services, five dogs were investigated in the July 2 incident in which the dogs jumped out of a home in the 2100 block of 21st Street.

Two of the dogs that got loose did not harm anyone, officials said.

The dogs' owners were issued multiple citations, including failure to properly vaccinate and license the dogs.

The three pit bulls declared dangerous were turned over to the county for euthanasia. One of the other dogs has given to Animal Services for possible adoption. The fifth dog was returned to the owners after being vaccinated and licensed.

Police officers said the dogs tried to attack them as they tried to get out of their patrol car on July 2. One officer emptied a fire extinguisher in a failed attempt to get the dog to back away.

A 62-year-old woman was badly injured by the dogs and had to be hospitalized. The dogs also bit another woman in the leg.

Officers said the pit bulls eventually jumped back into their homes, and pepper spray was used to keep them from getting out again.

