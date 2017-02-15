Donald Trump to rally in Melbourne on Saturday

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd during his campaign appearance in Melbourne. (Photo: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY)

President Donald Trump's visit to Melbourne has been confirmed.

He will appear at a rally that begins at 5 p.m. Saturday in the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at this website: CLICK HERE.

People seeking the free tickets are asked to provide their name, cellphone number, email address, state of residence and ZIP code. There is a limit of two tickets per cellphone number.

An announcement of the event from "Team Trump-Pence" offered these instructions for people planning to attend the event:

• Arrive early to expedite entrance into the venue.

• Limit personal items.

• Do not bring homemade signs, banners, professional cameras with a detachable lens, tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, backpacks or large bags into the venue.

• Trump-related merchandise will be sold at this event.

Florida Today