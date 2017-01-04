Double leg amputee missing after leaving Hillsborough Co. home

Jose Luis Gonzalez (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Police need your help to find a double leg amputee who was last heard from on Tuesday.

Police say Jose Luis Gonzalez left his Hillsborough Co. home to go to Lincoln Land at 1928 Sherwood St., in Clearwater. His wife says he called her at around 3pm, saying he was lost and not feeling well.

The last phone contact was made at around 8:15, but police say there wasn’t conversation, only heavy breathing and tapping noises.

Gonzalez is a double leg amputee and is diabetic. He was last seen traveling in a tan 2008 Chevy van that is wheelchair accessible and has special handles. The license plate is Z6LAH.



Anyone with information about Gonzalez' whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.



(© 2017 WTSP)