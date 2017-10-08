Dove apologizes for racially insensitive ad

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - 2016/04/23: Dove shampoo and conditioner bottles in a shelf. Dove is one of the most reliable brands in cosmetic products. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo: Roberto Machado Noa, ?? 2016 Roberto Machado Noa)

NEW YORK -- Dove has apologized for a controversial advertisement that critics have called racist.

The ad in question showed a black woman removing her brown shirt to reveal a white woman wearing a lighter colored shirt. It was eventually removed from the company's Facebook page.

The soap company posted the apology to Facebook and Twitter on Saturday, saying the ad "missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully." It added, "We deeply regret the offense it caused."

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

Social media users condemned the ad online, and CNN political commentator Keith Boykin shared a second, similar Dove ad that showed two women of color and a white woman standing in front of "before" and "after" signs. "Okay, Dove. One racist ad makes you suspect. Two racist ads makes you kinda guilty," Boykin wrote.

Okay, Dove...

One racist ad makes you suspect.

Two racist ads makes you kinda guilty. pic.twitter.com/hAwNCN84h2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 8, 2017

Critics said it was racist because it showed a black woman transforming into a white woman, suggesting that black skin is dirty and white skin is clean. Some noted the historical legacy of racism found in soap ads.

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard tweeted: I'll never use Dove soap again. #DonewithDove."

Dove, which is owned by British-Dutch company Unilever, has long had an ad campaign that highlights women's diversity, but they have criticized for missing the mark before. For example, a 2011 ad appeared to indicate a product could wash black skin white.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.