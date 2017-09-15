Downed power line blocks US 98 at Peace River Bridge

Westbound traffic on Fletcher Avenue from I-75 to Telecom Parkway is closed until further notice. (Photo: WTSP)

BARTOW, Fla. - U.S. 98 is closed at the Peace River Bridge due to a downed power line, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Westbound traffic can take Brooke Road to Lake Hendry/Homeland Garfield Road (County Road 640) to U.S. 17, where they can go north or south.

Eastbound traffic can take Homeland Garfield Road, which will turn into Lake Hendry Road, around curve to Brooke Road and then onto U.S. 98.

© 2017 WTSP-TV