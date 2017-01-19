Downtown Charleston parking space for sale: $74,000

(Photo: Thinkstock)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A parking space in downtown Charleston is being sold for $74,000.



The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that Domicile Real Estate Brokerage is trying to sell the space on Burns Lane. It went on sale Tuesday.



The firm's founder, Jennifer Davis, says the costly price tag can be attributed to limited land and high demand for spaces.



For a business, the need for parking spaces can be particularly important. According to Charleston zoning codes, a minimum number of parking spaces are required based on land use.



Businesses aren't the only ones. Davis says those looking to bring value to a house can also see the benefit of the parking spots.



The firm has other costly spaces for sale, including four on East Bay Street going for $98,000 each.





