Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities around Tampa Bay

The Florida A&M band will play at the MLK Dream Big Parade in St. Petersburg (Photo: Tampa Bay Times file)

Want to find something to do on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times compiled a list of events that span the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Glazer Children's Museum

Fun activities and "Georgia Smoothies" are on tap at Tampa's Glazer Children's Museum. Event is free with admission: $15, $12.50 military/seniors, $9.50 children, 1 and younger free. 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. 813-443-3861. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Tampa Breakfast

The 37th annual breakfast is held by the Tampa Organization of Black Affairs. $35. Hilton Hotel Downtown Tampa, 211 N. Tampa St., Tampa. tobanetwork.org. 6:45 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade Tampa

The 28th installment of the parade starts at Cuscaden Park and ends at Middleton High School. Free. Cuscaden Park, 2900 N. 15th St., Tampa. 813-886-1375

MLK Day Skate

The Skatepark of Tampa will open at 10 a.m. to celebrate MLK Day. Skatepark of Tampa, 4215 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa. 813-621-6793.

Plant City Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend

Three days of events starts Friday with a photo display and spoken word performance. Saturday sees the street festival, parade and a battle of the bands. A gospel festival and leadership breakfast are Sunday. Events are free but food and drinks are not. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1601 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Plant City. 813-757-9195. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival Gospel Night

The Black Heritage Festival's Gospel Night features local and national performers like Todd Dulaney. General admission $10, VIP tickets $25. Allen Temple AME Church, 2101 Lowe St., Tampa. 6 p.m. Sunday.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Clearwater Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

The march begins with a communal breakfast and goes from the North Greenwood Recreation Complex and Pool to Coachman Park. The breakfast costs $5, $3 for ages 10 and younger. 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Clearwater. 727-461-1369.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelight Vigil

There will be music and a vigil at the gardens of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, 2240 9th Ave. S. St. Petersburg. 508-487-0477. 6 p.m. Saturday.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Tarpon Springs

The parade starts at the corner of Levis Avenue and Tarpon Avenue and goes to Dorsett Park. There will be a festival with music and performances by local dancers and drill teams. Free. Dorsett Park, 500 E. Harrison St., Tarpon Springs. 727-798-5718. 11 a.m. Saturday.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast St. Petersburg

The keynote speaker of the annual breakfast is Roslyn Rock, chairwoman of the NAACP National Board of Directors. $30 for advance tickets. $35 for day-of-event tickets. Coliseum, 535 4th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-896-6556, 7:30-9 a.m. Monday.

Great Explorations Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Great Explorations in St. Pete will feature crafts and kid-friendly events to celebrate the message and life of MLK. The event is free with admission: $10, $9 for seniors. Infants 1 and under are free. Great Explorations Children's Museum, 1925 4th St. N. St. Petersburg. 727-821-8992.

Interfaith Memorial Service

The theme for the service is "Injustice Anywhere is a Threat to Justice Everywhere" and will feature keynote speaker and Gibbs High School senior Jason Charos. Free. Christ Gospel Church of St. Petersburg, 2512 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 727-560-2567. 4-6 p.m. Sunday.

MLK Dream Big Parade

One of the largest MLK Day parades will have Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston as grand marshall. It will see the return of the FAMU Rattlers band and the Tuskegee University's Marching Chrimson Piper Bands. The parade has a new route that starts on Bayshore Drive, along Central Avenue then Dr. Martin Luther King St. before ending at Tropicana Field. Free. Spa Beach, 615 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-321-7919. 11 a,m.-1 p.m. Monday.

MLK Dream Big Celebration Block Party

Sunday's block party will see the arrival of the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Tuskee University's Marching Crimson Piper Band. The event is free and located at Ninth Avenue and 22nd St. South, St. Petersburg. 727-321-7919. 6-11 p.m. Sunday.

MLK Family Fun Festival

The Family Fun Festival awaits the end of the MLK Dream Big Parade. It will be held at Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. 727-321-7919.

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Day Unity Breakfast

The breakfast will be held in Dunedin and will feature readings of winning student essays and have entertainment. It will be followed with a march to Pioneer Park and a festival. Free. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreatin Center, 550 Laura Ln., Dunedin. 727-738-2920.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

There will be community service projects bookended by opening ceremonies and an appreciation lunch at Tomlinson Park. Free. Tomlinson Park, 1820 55th St. S. Gulfport. 727-893-1118. Saturday.

Writers Resist: Toward Freedom and Justice For All

Bay area professors, musicians, writers and community leaders will discuss free speech and human rights at this free event. Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 955 20th St. S., St. Petersburg. 3-6 p.m. Sunday.

HERNANDO COUNTY

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Brooksville

The "Keeping the Dream Alive" parade will have high school bands and grand marshal Bill Pope Jr. The parade begins at the Hernando County School Support Complex and goes through downtown Brooksville. Main Street, Brooksville, 352-540-3810. 10 a.m. Monday.

(© 2017 WTSP)