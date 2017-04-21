Officer Lauren Josey recovers a cell phone that was dropped in a storm drain. (Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

Here's proof Clearwater police officers aren't afraid to get their hands dirty.

Friday, Officer Lauren Josey came across a girl who lost her cell phone in a storm drain while waiting for the school bus.

Josey went into action, getting two other officers to lift the manhole cover and climbing down into the drain. She was able to retrieve the phone for the girl, who was grateful to get it back.

