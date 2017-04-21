WTSP
Close

Draining day: Clearwater officer goes underground to recover phone

10News WTSP , WTSP 4:57 PM. EDT April 21, 2017

Here's proof Clearwater police officers aren't afraid to get their hands dirty.

Friday, Officer Lauren Josey came across a girl who lost her cell phone in a storm drain while waiting for the school bus.

Josey went into action, getting two other officers to lift the manhole cover and climbing down into the drain. She was able to retrieve the phone for the girl, who was grateful to get it back.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Clearwater police officer becomes little girl's "knight in shining armor"

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories