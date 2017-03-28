Driver busted on drug charges after New Port Richey crash

A driver is facing multiple charges after trying to crash into a patrol car, then crashing into another vehicle, New Port Richey police said.

Police said an officer tried to stop a 2015 Range Rover for too-dark tinted windows about 8 p.m. on Louisiana Avenue near Madison Street. When the officer turned his lights on, the vehicle accelerated east on Louisiana Avenue.

Another police vehicle was in the westbound lane of Louisiana Avenue. The Range Rover tried to collide head-on into the patrol car, which went off the road to avoid the collision.

The Range Rover continued east on Louisiana Avenue and went through Carob Drive, which is a T-Intersection. It struck a pole in the front yard of the home at 6730 Carob Drive, then hit a gray Toyota SUV, in the driveway of the residence as the residents were attempting to enter their car.

A female resident received non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Range Rover, Lionell Bates, 27, fled the scene on foot, but was apprehended a short distance away.

Investigators found Bates to be in possession of narcotics, handgun, ammunition and $1,150 in cash.

The Florida Highway Patrol determined the Range Rover has been listed stolen out of North Carolina since February 2015.

He has been charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude; Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer; Armed Trafficking in Cocaine (powder & rock); Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Cannabis Oil; three counts of Armed Trafficking Controlled Substance; four counts of Possession of Controlled Substance; Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

More charges are expected.

© 2017 WTSP-TV