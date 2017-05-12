WTSP
Driver caught illegally ‘renewing' tags

Staff , WTSP 7:27 AM. EDT May 12, 2017

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando tweeted a photo Monday of a driver attempting to renew his tags using a permanent marker.

The cost to a renew a tag the right way is $70, according to the tweet.

The driver had to pay at least $500 in fines for illegally writing an “8” over the “7” on the sticker that goes on the license plate.

