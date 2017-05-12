Driver caught illegally ‘renewing' tags

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando tweeted a photo Monday of a driver attempting to renew his tags using a permanent marker.
The cost to a renew a tag the right way is $70, according to the tweet.
The driver had to pay at least $500 in fines for illegally writing an “8” over the “7” on the sticker that goes on the license plate.
Renewing tag right way-$70— FHP Orlando (@FhpOrlando) May 8, 2017
Permanent marker-$2
Night in jail-$500+
Drivers face when you ask if they think this would work... priceless pic.twitter.com/j5ZnE7tCLg
