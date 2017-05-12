Driver caught illegally ‘renewing' tags

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando tweeted a photo Monday of a driver attempting to renew his tags using a permanent marker. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando tweeted a photo Monday of a driver attempting to renew his tags using a permanent marker.

The cost to a renew a tag the right way is $70, according to the tweet.

The driver had to pay at least $500 in fines for illegally writing an “8” over the “7” on the sticker that goes on the license plate.

Renewing tag right way-$70



Permanent marker-$2



Night in jail-$500+



Drivers face when you ask if they think this would work... priceless pic.twitter.com/j5ZnE7tCLg — FHP Orlando (@FhpOrlando) May 8, 2017

