Driver charged with DUI manslaughter after killing pedestrian: FHP

A 57-year-old Pinellas Park driver was arrested after a killing a pedestrian early Saturday and fleeing the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, Craig Thompson was driving a 2000 Saturn on U.S. 19 south of Embassy Boulevard when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle.

The car went off the roadway and onto the shoulder, where it hit a 56-year-old New Port Richey woman, troopers said.

The woman, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, died at the scene.

Thompson fled the scene, but was found later in the area of Fox Hollow Drive and El Camino Real Avenue, FHP said.

He has been charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $20,150..

