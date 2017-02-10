Driver dies after being blown off Va. bridge

A truck was blown off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday, Feb. 9. 2017. CBS BALTIMORE

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Authorities say a Navy helicopter plucked a driver from the roof of a tractor-trailer after it was swept off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel by high winds and began floating in the water. The driver later died.

Thomas Anderson, deputy director of finance and operations for the bridge and tunnel district in Virginia, told The Associated Press Thursday in a phone interview that the driver was alive right after it fell into the bay. He was standing on the floating truck.

According to Anderson, the driver of the semi died as he was being transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by a Navy helicopter, CBS affiliate WTKR reports.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki says the tractor-trailer was blown off the bridge shortly before 12:30 p.m. and the driver was rescued a little after 1.

Winds on the bridge-tunnel were about 40 mph Thursday, although Anderson says they had been much higher earlier in the day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.