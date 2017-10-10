Driver fails to stop for school bus, nearly hits student

Miana Rhoades was nearly hit by a truck getting off the school bus last December. (Photo: Rhoades Family)

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety released disturbing video Monday of an 11-year-old girl nearly hit by a vehicle as she got off the school bus.

The incident occurred last year, but the case was just recently closed.

The bus driver's quick actions alerted the girl to the passing vehicle, helping Miana Rhoades, a sixth-grader, avoid injury or death. The Minnesota State Patrol says this highlights the need for motorists to obey the stop arm law.

The girl's parents, Joyce and Les Rhoades, are simply thankful to still have their little girl.

State law requires vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the crossing arm fully extended. As of Aug. 1, the fine increased to $500. DPS says in the past six years, law enforcement across the state wrote nearly 9,000 stop arm violation citations.

The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old from Rosemount, pleaded guilty to failing to obey a school bus signal.

© 2017 KARE-TV