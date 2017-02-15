Driver identified in New Year's Eve hit-and-run that critically injured Ruskin teen

Jorge Soria (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Ruskin man was identified as the driver of a SUV in connection with a hit-and-run that left 13-year-old Cameron Fuller critically injured on New Year's Eve.

Florida Highway Patrol said that Jorge Soria, 35, is on the run and is being assisted by family and friends who are aware of his involvement with the December 31 crash.



Troopers were on Soria's trail after they discovered his vehicle at the home of Maria F. Herrera-Soria in Ruskin in the days after the crash. FHP, working with "numerous" tips from Crimestoppers determined that Soria was behind the wheel that night.

If you have any information on Soria's whereabouts contact FHP at *347, local law enforcement or by submitting an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or online.

