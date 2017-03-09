Driver who police say fled after critically injuring teen arrested

Jorge Soria (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Ruskin man who police say fled after hitting a 13-year-old boy on New Year's Eve has been arrested.

Hillsborough County deputies arrested Jorge Soria, 35, after getting a Crime Stoppers tip. Soria is accused of hitting Cameron Fuller, critically injured him. Investigators say they found Soria Thursday morning hiding behind a mobile home in the 300 block of 24th Street in Ruskin.

Soria was taken to jail for a Manatee County felony traffic warrant. He's also been charged with driving with a suspended driver's license and leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury.

Troopers were on Soria's trail after they discovered his vehicle in Ruskin in the days after the crash. FHP, working with tips from Crimestoppers determined that Soria was behind the wheel that night.

