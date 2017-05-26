Driver injured when road rage turns into crash

Police said a truck tried to cut off another truck and ended up rolling over and striking a third truck. (Photo: Lynch, Michael)

A driver was badly injured after a road rage incident led to a rollover crash Friday, Pinellas Park police said.

About 4:30 p.m., police were called to the 10000 block of northbound 49th Street, where they found a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 on its top and a badly damaged 2000 Nissan Xterra.

Investigators learned the Chevrolet driver, Anthony Powell, 30, of Pinellas Park had been involved in a road rage incident with an unknown truck as they headed northbound on 49th Street in the 8600 block. The Chevrolet moved to cut off the other truck, and Powell lost control of the vehicle, crossing into the median and into the exit ramp lane for U.S. Highway 19.

The Chevrolet collided with the Nissan Xterra, which was driven by Timothy Ilyes, 51, of Tampa.

The Chevrolet overturned and came to rest upside down. Powell and his passenger were nit injured.

Ilyes was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have seen the road rage incident or the crash, or who knows anything about the other truck in the road rage incident, to call the Pinellas Park Police Department at (727) 369-7864.

