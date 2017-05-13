Driver smashes window, threatens to kill man in road rage incident

A driver shattered a window on another vehicle after a fender bender. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

A driver smashed a window and threatened to kill another driver after a fender bender on Interstate 4, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 11:44 a.m. Friday, a blue Jeep was westbound on the I-4 ramp from 21st Street and was behind another vehicle. The second vehicle slowed to merge into another lane, and the Jeep pulled ahead of it.

The Jeep suddenly stopped, and the second vehicle was unable to stop in time, resulting in a minor crash.

The Jeep's driver got out of his vehicle, walked to the other vehicle and, using an unknown object, smashed the driver's side window. He then told the other driver he should kill him right then.

The Jeep driver then got back in his vehicle and fled.

The only description of the Jeep driver is that he is a white man.

The investigation is continuing.

