Arrest made after heated confrontation on I-4 caught on video

A driver shattered a window on another vehicle after a fender bender. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

On Saturday, we showed you video of a confrontation between drivers an on I-4 exit ramp. Sunday morning, an arrest was made.

Police arrested 26-year-old Eric Joseph Starowicz at his Apollo Beach home at around 8:45am.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Starowicz smashed a window and threatened to kill another driver after a fender bender Friday.

After the wreck, they say Starowicz got out of his vehicle, smashed the other driver's window and threatened to kill him. Much of it was captured on video by someone in a car next to the accident.

Starowicz then reportedly got back into his Jeep and took off.

He's was arrested for burglary of a conveyance, driving while license suspended and leaving the scene of a crash.

