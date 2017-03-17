Driver sought in hit-and-run which injured Spring Hill man

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A Spring Hill man was hit while walking along the shoulder of County Line Road overnight Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol said that an unknown dark colored SUV struck Brandon Credelle, 35, with the vehicle's side mirror while heading eastbound on County Line Road east of Shady Hills Road around 2:30 a.m.

Credelle was taken to Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point for treatment of minor injuries.

If you have any information on this incident call FHP at 727-217-8820 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.

