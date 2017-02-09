Driver sought in serious motorcycle crash in Tampa

Tampa Police Department is searching for the driver of a black four-door sedan, who may have unwittingly caused a motorcycle crash that seriously injured a rider on February 5. (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

TAMPA -- Police are searching for a possible witness to a motorcycle crash on February 5 which left a man seriously injured.

Tampa Police Department is looking for the driver of a black four-door sedan which changed lanes in front of motorcycle rider Osvaldo Yuda as he was riding on eastbound W. Waters Avenue near N. Fremont Avenue around 12:50 p.m.

The lane change forced Yuda to swerve into a curb to avoid colliding with the sedan. The evasive maneuver sent Yuda and his motorcycle into a utility pole.

The driver of the other vehicle continued driving east on Waters. TPD said that the driver may not have been aware of the crash.

Authorities released video of the vehicle in question on YouTube.

If you have information about this vehicle or the driver, call TPD at 813-231-6130.

