Drone captures dramatic comeback for Calif. reservoir

What a difference one wet winter has made at San Luis Reservoir near Los Banos (Photo: KPIX-TV)

LOS BANOS (KPIX) — What a difference a year — and one extraordinarily wet winter — can make.

A few short years ago San Luis Reservoir, the fifth-largest in California, was a symbol of the state’s seemingly-unending drought. The reservoir, which holds two million acre-feet when full, dipped to a mere 10 percent of that capacity.

Now, as Devin Fehely reports, the picture from KPIX SkyDrone 5 shows a remarkable transformation.

CBS San Francisco