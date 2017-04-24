Drug addicts say access to clean syringes a problem in Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTSP) – Alongside the country’s growing opioid epidemic, heroin use has spiked as well. As opioid addicts lose access to prescription painkillers many have turned to heroin, but health experts say Florida is severely lacking in access to clean syringes and that could have a negative impact on public health overall.

While medical organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Medical Association and the World Health Organization agree that needle exchange programs prevent the spread of disease without increasing drug use, Florida has only one state-run needle exchange which was established in 2016 as a pilot program in Miami.

While state law permits over-the-counter sale of clean syringes to people over the age of 18, many pharmacies in the Tampa Bay area have store policies preventing the sale of syringes without a prescription.

“It is easier for me to get heroin than a clean syringe,” said Clearwater heroin addict John Williams. “I never had any problems getting access to clean syringes in any other part of Florida, Orlando, Daytona, I haven’t really been to South Florida or Miami or anything, but ever since I came to Tampa Bay it’s like they just slam the door shut.”

“Here, it’s ridiculous,” added Williams, lamenting the lack of access to clean needles in the Tampa Bay area. “If I want a syringe I can’t go to a store and buy one, I have to go look in the gutter around Walmart sometimes or Publix. Or, if I’m lucky enough, someone else on the street will have one that they’ll sell me, which I still don’t know if it’s clean or not.”

Local health experts say access to clean syringes and needles is badly needed in the area, especially given the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C.

According to CDC statistics, Florida leads the country in newly-reported cases of HIV, a disease that can be spread through sharing needles for intravenous drug use.

“I’m not going to stop using because I don’t have access to a clean syringe,” Williams said. “I’m going to use a dirty syringe and I’m going to be around you or your family members and probably have a communicable disease.”

“By taking away the access to the clean needles they’re not taking away the drugs whatsoever,” he added. “What they’re doing is they’re taking away public health.”

