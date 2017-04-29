WTSP
Drunk driver plows into tanning salon thinking it was a Starbucks

Staff , KREM 9:43 PM. EDT April 29, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – A drunk driver reportedly drove through the window of a tanning salon on the South Hill early Saturday morning.

Workers at Slick Rock Tanning and Spa on East Palouse Highway at South Regal said they got a call from police around 1:15 a.m. The officer told them a drunk driver drove onto the elevated sidewalk and through the window of the shop thinking it was a Starbucks drive-thru. 

Workers said the driver doesn’t have insurance and she was reportedly driving her boyfriend’s car. 

