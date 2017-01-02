Drunk man tries to stab tree, stabs himself, gets arrested

Credit: Baxter County Sheriff's Office

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. - A 24-year-old Mountain Home man is in jail after he allegedly showed up drunk at a rural Mountain Home residence, attempted to stab two people there with a knife, missed, and later stabbed himself while attempting to stab a tree, according to a news release from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.

Dominic Anthony Swingle went to a home in the 100 block of Baxter County Road 989 shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night. Individuals at the home reported to deputies that Swingle was intoxicated and acted aggressive towards people at the home. At some point, Swingle allegedly pulled out a knife and attempted to stab two different people. He missed, both times.

After the failed stabbing attempts, Swingle reportedly left the home. The occupants left shortly after Swingle, according to the news release. That wasn't the end of the incident.

When the occupants of the residence returned home and went into the kitchen, they found Swingle passed out with "blood all around him" according to the news release. At that point, the occupants of the residence chose to call authorities.

Baxter County deputy Jacob Zappa arrived on scene to find Swingle still in the kitchen nursing what was described as a large cut to his right hand. Zappa called an ambulance for the failed stabber, who was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center where he received treatment for his self-inflicted wound before being taken to the Baxter County Detention Center. Swingle held in lieu of a $10,000 bond on a charge of felony aggravated assault.

Swingle reportedly told the deputy that he cut his hand when he attempted to stab a tree. While Arkansas does have animal cruelty laws, there are no similar laws to protect trees from stabbing attempts by allegedly intoxicated individuals.

(© 2017 KTHV)