Duke Energy recognized 27 employees for their safety efforts during a recent award presentation held in St. Petersburg, Fla. Duke Energy Florida photo (Photo: STEVEN_KOVICH)

Duke Energy recognized 27 employees for their safety efforts during a recent award presentation held in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Safety is the company’s number one priority and a responsibility shared by all employees. Each year managers nominate All-Star Safety Award recipients to celebrate employees who go above and beyond in safety leadership and engagement.

“Duke Energy has an unwavering commitment to ensure the personal safety of customers, employees and contract partners,” said Harry Sideris, president, Duke Energy Florida. “Each award winner routinely displays extraordinary leadership and proudly exemplifies our company’s safety mission.”

Recipients represent various work environments both in the field and office workspace.

“As Duke Energy works diligently to provide safe, reliable energy to Florida customers, we honor those who put safety first in everything they do,” Sideris said.

Electricity is a safe and reliable energy source; but, like any other type of energy, it can be hazardous if not used with caution. Duke Energy cares about customer safety and encourages them to review these important electrical safety tips and share them with your family and friends: https://www.duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/electric-safety.

The 2016 Florida All-Star Safety Award recipients are listed below:

-- Emanuel Aguilera – Line Technician, Monticello

--Justin Barr – Line Technician, Dunnellon

-- Brad Bennett – Control Technician, Crystal River

-- David Brady – Senior Nuclear Security Officer, Crystal River

-- Cory Brown – Associate Distribution Control Center Operator, St. Petersburg

-- Kenneth Coleman – Troubleman Technician, Winter Garden

-- Eric Cuchta – Trouble Technician, St. Petersburg

-- Chris Damewood – Line Technician, Dunnellon

-- Tony Flavors – Operations Safety Professional for Contractor Oversight, Bartow

-- Ben Garrett – Electrician, Crystal River

-- Jesse Ginley – Line Technician, Dunnellon

-- John Griffey – Line Technician, Wildwood

-- Charles Jackson – Training Specialist, Clearwater

-- Hans Jacob – Engineer, St. Petersburg

-- Joseph LaDuca – Meter Lab Services Supervisor, St. Petersburg

-- Jackie Lynn, Jr. – Line Technician, St. Petersburg

-- Michael Miley – Laborer, Crystal River

-- Jacob Morgan – Heavy Hauling Rigger, Wildwood

-- John Morrison – Line Technician Apprentice, Clermont

-- Michael Parrish – Engineering Technologist, Oviedo/Apopka

-- Stuart Register – Substation Maintenance Supervisor, St. Petersburg

-- Lori Scruci – Training Specialist, Clearwater

-- Stephen Shaffer – Line Technician, Dunnellon

-- Otis Smith – Line Technician, Apopka

-- Robert Smith – Line Technician, Wilcox

-- Nicholas Stagg – Construction and Maintenance Contractor Specialist, Wildwood

-- Patricia Triolo – Sr. Administrative Assistant, Clearwater

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida owns and operates a diverse generation mix, including renewables, providing about 8,800 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.8 million customers in a 13,000-square-mile service area.

With its Florida regional headquarters located in St. Petersburg, Fla., Duke Energy is one of the largest electric power holding companies in the United States. Its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business unit serves approximately 7.5 million customers located in six states in the Southeast and Midwest. The company’s Gas Utilities and Infrastructure business unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Its Commercial Renewables business unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the United States.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is an S&P 100 Stock Index company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com.

The Duke Energy News Center serves as a multimedia resource for journalists and features news releases, helpful links, photos and videos. Hosted by Duke Energy, illumination is an online destination for stories about people, innovations, and community and environmental topics. It also offers glimpses into the past and insights into the future of energy.

Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

© 2017 WTSP-TV