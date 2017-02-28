Dunedin woman dies after car crash

A Dunedin woman died after crashing her vehicle Tuesday, and officials suspect a medical issue was to blame, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

About 10:45 a.m., deputies said 69-year-old Jana Dissinger crashed her 2002 Lincoln LS 200 into a tree at low speed at her home at 1041 Milwaukee Ave. There was only minor damage to the vehicle.

When paramedics arrived, Dissinger was unresponsive. She was taken to Mease Dunedin Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators think Dissinger suffered a medical episode that caused her vehicle to crash.

(© 2017 WTSP)