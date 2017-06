The single-vehicle wreck had two eastbound lanes shut down Sunday morning.

A driver somehow escaped uninjured after slamming into a telephone pole Sunday morning in Tampa.

It happened at East Busch Boulevard at Hyaleah. According to Tampa police, the single-vehicle wreck was caused by a drowsy driver.

Two eastbound lanes of E. Busch Boulevard are expected to be shut down for much of the morning as TECO crews replace the telephone pole.

