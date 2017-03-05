E. coli outbreak linked to peanut butter substitute

Peanut butter subsitute I.M. Heathy brand SoyNut butter was recalled after possible E. coli contamination. (Photo: Centers for Disease Control)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A peanut butter substitute sold by an Illinois company is being recalled because 12 cases of E. coli have been linked to the product.

Glenview-based I.M. Health SoyNut Butter Co . is voluntarily recalling its SoyNut Butter products.

E. coli cases in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon have been linked to the nut-free product

Illinois public health Director Dr. Nirav Shah says some E. coli infections are mild but others may be life-threatening. Young children are particularly vulnerable.

Health officials recommend people not eat any variety or size of I.M. Healthy-brand SoyNut Butter products or granola coated with the company’s SoyNut Butter.

Don’t eat I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter due to possible E. coli contamination. 12 sick, 6 hosp. in outbreak. https://t.co/Yy4yAKPFqD pic.twitter.com/w445Zo541c — CDC (@CDCgov) March 3, 2017

The affected jars have a “Best Buy” date of August 30 or August 31 of 2018, CBS Chicago reports.

The CDC stresses the outbreak is likely to grow. Consumers are urged to seal jars tightly before disposing of them in the trash to ensure children and animals cannot get to them.

CBS/AP