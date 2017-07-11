A solar eclipse explained
On Aug. 21 we will see the first solar eclipse in the U.S. since 1979. Our graphic explains exactly what one is, shows it's path and some how-to viewing tips. By Ramon Padilla, Karl Gelles, Dann Miller, Walbert Castillo, Janet Loehrke and Sara Wise, USA T
WUSA 1:11 PM. EDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video captures hit and run of bicyclist
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Charlotte couple who lost sons speaking out
-
Neighbors frustrated with rat infestations that are taking over the neighborhood
-
9 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $19 - The Deal Guy
-
Second razor blade found in shopping cart
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
What's the legal term for collusion?
-
Shark bites both legs of swimmer off Florida beach
-
At what age should you retire?
More Stories
-
VIdeo leads Lakeland police to man accused of…Jul 11, 2017, 1:25 p.m.
-
Donald Trump Jr. releases emails tied to Russia meetingJul 11, 2017, 11:18 a.m.
-
Stu Sternberg, Jeff Vinik donate to Hillsborough…Jul 11, 2017, 10:49 a.m.