Airbnb contest includes private jet ride along total solar eclipse path of totality

Can't afford to book a private jet to see the total solar eclipse? No worries.

Airbnb and National Geographic are teaming up to offer two lucky people the ultimate chance to experience the total solar eclipse on August 21.

The short-term rental company is giving away one night in a geodesic dome in Oregon and a private jet flight through the path of totality, when the sun is completely covered by the moon.

The night before the eclipse, the winners will have the opportunity to take in the night sky with two National Geographic Explorers — an astrophysicist and night-sky photographer.

"The next day, as millions gather for the event, you’ll ascend in a private jet to a spectacular view of the eclipse in all its glory," Airbnb said on its website. "By the time you land, you might have a new appreciation for nature’s awesome ability to bring us all together."

o enter the contest, users must login to Airbnb and write a short response about why the solar eclipse is bringing people together and why they want to be a part of it.

The contest runs through Thursday, Aug. 10.

Totality begins in Oregon at 10:16 a.m. PT.

Over the next hour and a half, it will cross through Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and North and South Carolina. The total eclipse will end near Charleston at 2:48 p.m. ET.

Find out if you live in the path of totality here.

