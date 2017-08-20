How clouds could threaten Tampa Bay's view of solar eclipse

TAMPA, Fla. -- To fully enjoy the solar eclipse, you'll -- of course -- need to see the sun.
But thick cloud cover or even the passing cumulus could hamper the view.
The latest cloud forecast places the Tampa Bay region at around 50-75 percent with partly to mostly cloudy skies at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21. Check out the latest cloud cover forecast on Pivotal Weather, which uses NOAA's global forecast model.
The eclipse begins at 1:17 p.m. in Tampa, with the maximum eclipse at 2:50 p.m. It ends at 4:14 p.m.
Monday will pan out as a typical summertime Florida day, with hot weather and the hit-or-miss chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
Although some passing clouds could obscure the sun for some time, there's a good chance of getting a nice view of this celestial event.
