Interactive maps shows the length of the eclipse in your location

Credit Xavier Jubier & Google Earth (Photo: Ackerson, Leslie)

KNOXVILLE - Trying to decide on the perfect spot to watch the 2017 eclipse?

Engineer Xavier Jubier knew viewers across the country would want to know! He created an interactive Google Earth map that allows users to zoom in on their specific location and see how the long the totality will be.

A website dedicated to information for the 2017 Eclipse features Jubier's map, saying

"And finally, Xavier has done the entire eclipse community, as well as the general eclipse-viewing public, a great service by performing all the work necessary to bring us this wonderful tool. It is difficult to describe the level of effort and knowledge that is required, and Xavier does this for no more reason than that it is needed; his heart is truly in the right place, and all eclipse chasers owe him a huge debt of gratitude."

You can view the map here.

*Please note the instructions on reading the map, depending on your location

