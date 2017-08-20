Solar eclipse across Tampa Bay: Catch a viewing party

A pair of free solar eclipse glasses sit on display at a Warby Parker store on August 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If you've got a clear shot of the sun, you can take part in viewing the solar eclipse no matter where you are in Tampa Bay.

There also are several watch parties planned Monday, Aug. 21 to safely look up at the sun and share the excitement.

Event rundown:

-MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

Museum staff will have solar filters on telescopes from 1-3:30 p.m.

-St. Petersburg College, 6605 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Viewing party scheduled from 1:15-4 p.m. Eclipse viewers and telescopes with solar filters will be in the "quad" area of the St. Petersburg/Gibbs campus.

-Rocky Point off the Courtney Campbell Causeway, 7700 W. Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa

Beach Bar and Restaurant hosts a party with drink specials, swag and more. First 200 people receive special sunglasses.

-Sundial, 153 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg

Free solar viewing glasses for the first 200 people in attendance, with the watch party from 1-4 p.m. DYI pin-hole projectors will be on hand, but guests are encouraged to bring a box from home because of a limited supply.

-Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative, 7625 Palm River Road, Tampa

Event held from 1-4:30 p.m. at the 78th Street location, community room.

More library events:

-Safety Harbor Library, 2 p.m.

-Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo

-Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. N., Seminole

-St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach

