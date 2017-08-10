Solar eclipse: What will I see in Florida?

Woman with telescope safe solar eclipse observation, stock image. (Photo: Allexxandar, Thinkstock)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- You'll have to hit the road to see the full splendor of the upcoming solar eclipse, but there still will be quite the show if you stay put in Florida.

There is no location in Florida where you'll see 100 percent of the sun obscured by the moon -- a total solar eclipse. You'll have to hop in the car and drive about 6-8 hours from Tampa Bay to South Carolina for the best and closest view.

However, a majority of the sun will be covered no matter where you live across the state on Monday, Aug. 21.

The farther northeast you travel, the more dramatic the sight: 90.5 percent of the sun will be covered in Jacksonville, while NASA's interactive map shows Pensacola will have 81.5 percent coverage.

Tampa will have 81.4 percent coverage and Sarasota with 79.2 percent -- check out this map for greater detail.

Remember this: hope for no clouds! You won't be able to see any part of the eclipse if the view is obstructed by cloud cover.

Eclipse forecast: Check 10Weather for the latest outlook on the 10News app

More: Fake solar eclipse glasses flood market; NASA recommends 5 brands

No matter where you are in Florida, you'll have a chance to see the solar eclipse. Look at the chart above for timing and how much of the sun will be covered by the moon. (Photo: Gale Bove, Andrew Krietz; 10News)

The eclipse, or first contact, begins in Tampa at 1:17 p.m. Take care looking at the sun no matter where you're watching; you should never, ever look directly into the sun without proper protection. Sunglasses, smoked glasses and other filters still will allow harmful radiation to reach your eyes.

Maximum 81.4 percent coverage is at 2:50 p.m. and the eclipse ends, with life returning to normal, at 4:14 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV