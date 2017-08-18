Stellar food deals for the solar eclipse

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

With the excitement surrounding the Great American Eclipse reaching astronomical levels, it’s no wonder retailers are trying to cash in. Even if you’re not in the path of totality, you can still set your sights on these deals (no special glasses required).

Krispy Kreme

For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnuts will be “eclipsed” by chocolate glaze in honor of the total solar eclipse. The special doughnut will be available at participating locations on Aug. 21 and during evening “Hot Light” hours Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts plans to dish out a limited-time assortment of doughnuts for the eclipse. The special offerings include a variety of flavors such as chocolate icing with chocolate sprinkles, vanilla icing with Oreo and hot fudge drizzle, and chocolate icing topped with a marshmallow drizzle. The doughnuts will be available from Aug. 19 through Aug. 21.

Denny’s

For one day only, Denny’s will be cooking up $4 All You Can Eat “Mooncakes.” The pancakes will apparently be “moon-shaped” … admittedly that's the shape most people would associate with all pancakes but we’ll see if they’ve got any surprises planned.

bet you can’t tell which one’s a celestial body & which one is a breakfast... try them yourself on 8.21.17 pic.twitter.com/aqNTMnrIfG — Denny's (@DennysDiner) August 16, 2017

Dairy Queen

To celebrate the eclipse, Dairy Queen will offer customers buy-one-get-one for 99 cents deal on Blizzard treats. The offer runs from Aug. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 3 at participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill and Chill locations.

Sprinkles

Sprinkles Cupcakes is bringing back it’s “deepest, darkest, most chocolatey” cake to pay tribute to the total solar eclipse. The Total Eclipse: Black Velvet will be available at store locations from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21. Sprinkles has locations in Arizona, Nevada, California, Texas, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, New York, and Washington, DC. The Black Velvet flavor is available for pre-order on its website.

In celebration of the Great American Eclipse, we are baking #BlackVelvet for 3 days only! Starts tomorrow at all our bakeries. #getit pic.twitter.com/vkrsTHAHkS — Sprinkles Cupcakes (@sprinkles) August 18, 2017

DoorDash

Food delivery service DoorDash is joining the fun by giving out free cookies during the solar eclipse – but only to those living in New York City, the Bay area, Los Angeles, Boston, or DC. If you’re in one of those cities all you have to do is open the DoorDash app and look for the Eclipse Cookie Store between the hours of 2-4 pm local time to get free Half Moon Cookies.





Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries

Fast casual restaurant chain Highway 55 is renaming its Oreo Shakes “Fly Me to The Moon” and selling them for $1.99 on Aug. 21 at participating locations nationwide.

