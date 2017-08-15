Students will be allowed to take eclipse day off

Photo Credit: Juergen Faelchle

A solar eclipse is a rare event ... and an excuse for missing school.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report several local school districts will excuse students from school, provided parents write a note.

Hillsborough County will allow parents to pick up their children after a half-day or keep them out all day.

Pinellas County will excuse students with a note.

Pasco will allow a half-day or all-day absence.

All the districts plan steps to protect children's safety, and ask parents to talk to their kids about not staring at the sun.

