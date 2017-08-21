Total solar eclipse: See spectacular photos from across America

The sun's corona is visible as the moon passes in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell on August 21, 2017. The Sun started to vanish behind the Moon as the partial phase of the so-called Great American Eclipse began Monday, with millions of eager sky-gazers soon to witness "totality" across the nation for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

What a cool experience!

The last time a solar eclipse swept the country was back in 1918 -- and everyone again experienced it Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The path of totality, where some areas had complete darkness, passed from Oregon into the Midwest and to the Carolinas.

Areas outside, including the Tampa Bay region, experienced a partial eclipse. Still, temperatures dropped and with the proper glasses, it was an awesome celestial sight!

More: 10News' coverage of the 2017 solar eclipse

The country's next total solar eclipse won't happen again until April 8, 2024, with the line of totality crossing Texas through the Great Lakes.

In the meantime, let's enjoy the very best pictures from the day:

Photos: Total solar eclipse 2017

Photos: Eclipse watch across the country

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV