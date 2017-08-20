What Tampa Bay area schools are doing for the solar eclipse

A child uses solar eclipse viewing glasses to look at the sun during the Solar Eclipse Festival at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on Aug. 19, 2017, two days before the Solar Eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21. (Photo: Getty Images)

The solar eclipse is finally here.

You’ve probably been seeing the warnings about how it can damage your eyes if you look directly at it without special glasses. This has created a unique problem for school districts.

There are a couple of issues: many schools don't have those special glasses for all the students, so they have to keep them inside. Many of the kids will be heading home during the peak of the eclipse. Here’s what each district has decided to do.

Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk and Hernando counties are all offering excused absences Monday for parents who want to keep their kids home. In many cases, a note from the parent will be required.

Sarasota and Manatee counties are allowing parents to pick up their kids early.

For the kids that do go to school: All the districts are keeping students inside from about 1:15-4:30 p.m., unless they have special viewing equipment and permission from the parents to take part.

During pick up, students will be kept indoors until their car or bus arrives.

Schools are also reminding parents to reinforce the message to your kids that “it's never ok to stare at the sun, especially during an eclipse.”

