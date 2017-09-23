Ed Sheeran coming back to Tampa to rock Raymond James Stadium

(Ed Sheeran/Facebook)

Ed Sheeran is coming back to Tampa. It’ll be the sixth time in the last 7 years that the British rocker has been here, but when he comes back, he’ll perform in front of a whole lot more people than he did the last six times.

Sheeran will perform at Raymond James Stadium on November 7, 2018. He was last here in August of last year when he played Amalie Arena. That show sold out almost instantly, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Tickets go on sale October 20 through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. You can register here and be eligible for a pre-sale that starts October 12.

Sheeran announced which cities he’ll pay with a video on his Facebook page. The video showed him in sports jerseys of the cities in which he’ll perform.

Raymond James Stadium seats 65,000.

