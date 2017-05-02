Minn. city raises tobacco buying age to 21

Stock photo of woman smoking cigarette and reading the paper (Photo: Thinkstock)

EDINA, Minn. - On Tuesday evening, Edina became the first city in Minnesota to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco.

In a 5-0 vote, the city council passed the measure at its meeting Tuesday night.

Two states -- California and Hawaii -- and more than 200 other U.S. cities have passed similar measures.

The city council heard from the public on the measure on April 19, and the crowd was so large they had overflow seating outside the room.

The change goes into effect on July 1.

